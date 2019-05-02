|
|
May 3,1931 - March 6,2019 Joan Marie Ihde, age 86, died from complications of thyroid cancer. Joan is survived by her children, Butch (Donna),Wendy, Tammy and Timothy, and her grandchildren Steven ,Dwayne ,Cara, Michael ,Desiree, Christina, and Rileen. Her daughter, Kimberly, preceded her in death. Joan, a longtime Torrance resident moved to Red Bluff, Calif. to care for her aunt. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4th at 4:30 with a reception to follow at Baycities Church Lomita. Pastor Ben Meyers will officiate.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 2, 2019