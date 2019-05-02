Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Ihde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Marie Ihde

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan Marie Ihde Obituary
May 3,1931 - March 6,2019 Joan Marie Ihde, age 86, died from complications of thyroid cancer. Joan is survived by her children, Butch (Donna),Wendy, Tammy and Timothy, and her grandchildren Steven ,Dwayne ,Cara, Michael ,Desiree, Christina, and Rileen. Her daughter, Kimberly, preceded her in death. Joan, a longtime Torrance resident moved to Red Bluff, Calif. to care for her aunt. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4th at 4:30 with a reception to follow at Baycities Church Lomita. Pastor Ben Meyers will officiate.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.