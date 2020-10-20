Joanne (Jo) Hollingsworth Joanne (Jo) Dale Hollingsworth, matriarch of the Hollingsworth family, passed peacefully at home on Sunday morning, October 4. She was 91. The only child of Barney and Gene McGarry, Jo was raised in Alhambra where her grandfather had settled and built a family home next to what would become one of the first freeways in California. Jo earned her bachelor's degree in Art from UC Santa Barbara where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. A trailblazer, Jo went on to pursue higher education at Stanford University. She met the love of her life in the cafeteria line at Stanford while she was completing a master's degree in teaching and he was attending law school. She was a teacher for a short time before becoming a mother to four children. Jo was active throughout her life. She was a member of the Sandpipers, a Marine League tennis player well into her 70's, and served on the Manhattan Beach Board of Zoning Adjustment. She and her husband, Holly, were a part of a decades-long, monthly potluck group and enjoyed taking walks to the beach regularly. She was a wonderful gardener, a collector of bunny sculptures, a thoughtful note writer, and a deeply loved friend. Those that knew her well knew that although she was petite in stature, Jo had a voracious sweet tooth! She was known to eat chocolate chips from the freezer for breakfast (a habit greatly admired by grandchildren) and order seconds of dessert at restaurants. Above all else, Jo was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will forever hold a place in the heart of her husband of 68 years, William (Holly) Right Hollingsworth, Jr.; their four children, William Right Hollingsworth III (Maren Nelson), Lee Elin Taylor (Timothy Taylor), Sherrel Jean Hollingsworth (Jeffrey Protzman), Julia Ann Douville (Paul Douville); eight grandchildren, Tyler (Nathan), Benjamin (Madeline), Nicholas, William, Corey (Brad), Alyssa (Keenan), Brett (Jenny), Anna; and great-grandchildren, Theodore and Quinley. Jo didn't just create a large family, she was deeply embedded in their daily lives. She was a regular at her grandchildrens' local soccer games, track meets, and music recitals. She and Holly hosted 30+ years of Sunday family dinners, took the entire crew on many vacations to Mazatlan, Mexico, and gathered the family together for holidays. The closeness she built across her family will be her legacy. We will miss her smile, her toughness, and her thoughtful talks around the dinner table dearly. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. If you wish to honor her, please consider sending her family a note of remembrance at memoriesofjoanne@gmail.com. No flowers please.





