Joe Bradford Vannatter Obituary
February 4, 1935 - January 25, 2020 Joe passed away on Saturday January 25, 2020. He was born in West Virginia and came to California at 19 years old. He met his wife Beverly and they were married 59 years in September. Joe worked in sales until his retirement. At that time, his focus was on his beautiful grandchildren that meant the world to him. He was very active with their school and sports activities throughout the years. He is survived by his wife, Beverly; daughter, Kristena Petty (Robert Petty); granddaughter, Shelby and grandson, Colby. In lieu of the flowers, the family requests donations be made to copdfoundation.org in Joe's name.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 30, 2020
