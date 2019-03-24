|
|
07/18/1928 - 03/15/2019 Joe F. Ploen, the son of Emil and Dora Ploen, was born on July 18th, 1928. The Angel of Mercy blessed Joe F. Ploen on Friday, March 15, 2019, when he peacefully passed away. Before and after retirement, Joe was extremely active in volunteer work for many charitable organizations which included: 55 Alive, the Norris Theatre, PrimeTime Players, Bravo, Telephone Pioneers and a Charter member of the South Bay Botanical Gardens. He was also a volunteer for both local and national elections, and arranged for tour buses when he & his lovely wife traveled with their "Seniors on the Go" travel group. Joe is survived by his three children, David (Ruth Ann) Ploen, Carol (Ron) Grassl and Jo Ann (Dan) Reese; his niece, Monique Conklin; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, adopted children Richard & Yenna Encabo, and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be on Friday, March 29th from 9:00AM 1:00 PM at Green Hills Mortuary. Graveside Service will be on Friday March 29th at 2:00PM in Green Hills Memorial Parks. The Memorial Service for Mr. Ploen will be held at a later date at Ascension Lutheran Church in Rancho Palos Verdes. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 24, 2019