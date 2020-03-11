|
Oct 31,1934 - Feb 28, 2020 Joel Donald Harris was the eighth of nine children born October 31, 1934, to John Robert and Mollie Jorgenson Harris and passed away on February 28, 2020 at age 85. Joel, known simply as Joe, grew up in the Los Angeles area with his brothers and sisters; however, the place called home for the last 50 years was the City of Redondo Beach, CA. Joe, a painter by trade, began painting at a very young age under the direction of his father and continued painting until he retired. Joe was preceded in death by his wife Betty Harris, and his son Randy Harris. Joe is survived by his son Joe Allen Harris, Juneau, AK, sister Barbie Barbieri, St. Louis, MO, brother John Robert Harris, Jr., Palos Verdes and nephews and nieces. Condolences may be sent to harrishomesinc@gmail.com. The Service will be held at 11:00am on Monday March 16, 2020 at Lighthouse Memorials and Receptions - White & Day Center in Redondo Beach with a reception immediately following at the same location.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 11, 2020