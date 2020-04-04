|
14 September 1930 - 1 April 2020 Joh Sekiguchi was 89 years old when he died in his home in Torrance. Mr. Sekiguchi is the son of Kumakichi Sekiguchi and Tadako Takeuchi and was preceded in death by sisters Suzushiro Nagata and Mariko Koide. Mr. Sekiguchi was born in Modesto. After living briefly with his family in Japan, the family relocated to Lindsay, but he and his family were interned during the war in Jerome, AR and Gila River, AZ. After the war, Mr. Sekiguchi graduated from Lindsay High School, obtained a BS in electrical engineering at UC Berkeley, and had a long and rewarding career at Northrup Corporation. Mr. Sekiguchi chose to trust all he associated with. He enjoyed dancing, tinkering with cars, singing, playing basketball, and he was a life member of the Torrance Sister City Association. Some remembrances of Mr. Sekiguchi are recorded here: http://cloverjohnson.net/the-center.html
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 4, 2020