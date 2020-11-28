November 26, 1935 - November 24, 2020 Johanna Randall Lundy Cardella of Hermosa Beach passed away on November 24th, 2020 two days before her 85th birthday. She was an amazing Mother, elegant to a fault, powerful beyond measure, graceful always, who told it like it is. She had a sincere faith in God and loved her coffee, crossword puzzles, books, bridge, knitting something special for each grandchild, swimming in the ocean, Yummy Yogurt, traveling, but especially her family. Born in Los Angeles California on November 26th, 1935 to Genevieve and Hal Randall, Johanna was the first of two children. She loved to share books and laughs with her brother Michael. Johanna was a Pi Beta Phi at UCLA and graduated early in 1956 to marry her college sweetheart Albro Lynn Lundy Jr., also a Bruin. They were a loving couple who had six children and a happy life until Albro was killed in action in the Vietnam War. After his death, she enrolled in law school at Loyola Marymount while raising her kids. She worked as a Probate and Estate Planning attorney from 1976 until her retirement in 2010. She was on the Parish Council and a Confirmandie sponsor at St. John Fisher and a Eucharistic Minister and with Stevens Ministry at American Matyrs. After 34 years of singleness the Lord blessed her with a wonderful husband, Dominick Cardella. They met playing bridge and enjoyed dancing and biking and just being together. Dominick was by her side constantly at the end. She is survived by her husband Dominick, six children, Terry, Albro, Lisbeth, William, Kyle and Cathleen, 25 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and the extended Cardella family.





