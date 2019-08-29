|
Sep 2, 1947 - Aug 24, 2019 John Mortberg, of Torrance California, passed away at the age of 71 on August 24, 2019. John was born to Sylvia and Knut Mortberg in 1947 and grew up in Redondo Beach. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Cal Poly Pomona in 1970 and was one of the first two graduates in their Public Administration program. John continued his education to receive his Masters degree from the University of Southern California. He was a respected business leader and had a successful career, working for the City of Carson as Purchasing Manager until he retired in 1997 after 28 years of service. John was awarded the Distinguished Alumni award from Cal Poly Pomona in 2009 for his extraordinary professional achievement, community involvement and service to the university. He was actively engaged in civic life as a member of the Redondo Beach Elks, and also contributed to fundraising efforts for the benefit of veterans and handicapped children. He had a dream of breeding and racing horses, and he followed that dream soon after his retirement. He had his first Meadowlands win with his horse Q And A. He bred Q, and had two additional successful trotters: Sir Sisu and Johns Polyview. His other personal interests included woodworking, the stock market, coin collecting, cooking, and good food with good friends. Additionally, John was an avid poker player and enjoyed his weekly game. John is preceded in death by his father Knut, his mother Sylvia (Johnson) Mortberg, and his brother Richard Johnson. He is survived by his niece, Lori Lundstrom of Trabuco Canyon, CA and nephew, Eric Johnson of San Juan Capistrano, CA. A memorial service will be held at Lighthouse Memorial, White & Day Center, located at 901 Torrance Blvd, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's foundation are appreciated.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 29, 2019