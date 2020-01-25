|
01/11/1936 - 01/19/2020 John A. Clarke passed from this life on January 19, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born in Los Angeles, California at St. Vincent's Hospital on January 11, 1936. He resided in Redondo Beach, California for 57 years and was a member of the St. James Catholic community, and a proud founder of AYSO Region 34 in South Redondo Beach. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, sons Michael, John and Kevin, daughter Cathleen, and grandsons Joshua Clarke, James Clarke and Kyle Clarke. He was preceded in death by his first wife Janice, son James and a stepson Michael. A scripture service will be held on Tuesday 1/28/20 at St. James Catholic Church in Redondo Beach, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Celebrated on 1/29/2020 at 5:00 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church with reception to follow in Kavanaugh Hall. Interment is 11:00 a.m. on Thursday 1/30/2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5835 W. Slauson Avenue, Culver City.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 25, 2020