John was born in Merrill, Wisconsin to Theodore H. Teske and Nina M. Smith on Jan. 10, 1925. John passed away on Nov. 10, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Camarillo, CA at the age of 94.
John grew up with four siblings: Lloyd, Alden (Oofty), Margaret, Elaine. John attended high school in Merrill, where he met his sweetheart Lois, they married in 1945 in Merrill. Jack and Lois had 6 children; John Robert, Meri Katherine, Kristine Marie, Michael Paul, Margaret Ann and Liesl Bridget. Jack and Lois had 17 grandkids and 7 great grandkids.
Lois, the "love of his life" passed away abruptly in 1984 after 39 years in a loving marriage.
John married Joy Morrison Trusela on July 5, 1989, and they were married 29 years. They lovingly supporting each other until Joy passed in 2018.
John was affectionately known as "Jack" to family and friends.
Jack earned a scholarship to the University of Notre Dame in 1942. He spent two years in the US Navy, 1944 to 1946, then finished his B.S. degree in Engineering in 1948 and a master's in physics from the University of Notre Dame in 1949.
Jack briefly taught Math at Notre Dame, took a summer job with Bendix, then joined Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab as a senior staff member from 1949 to 1955. He was involved in the early development of surface to air guided missile technology.
In 1955 Jack joined Garrett Corporation and headed a team responsible for the development of the aircraft central air data computing systems. This marked Garrett's first entry into the electronics field. Jack was promoted up through Garrett, eventually to VP and manager of Garrett's largest division, Air Research Manufacturing of Arizona, in 1975. Jack was promoted to Senior VP, then President in 1979. Jack was promoted to Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer in 1985. Jack retired from Garrett in 1988.
Jack's accomplishments included an Honorary Doctor of Public Service degree from the University of Portland; Advisory Board of Engineering, University of Notre Dame; Board of Trustees Loyola Marymount University; Conquistadores del Cielo, "Conquerors of the Sky", an organization of astronauts, airline and aerospace executives; Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Aerospace; President of United Way L.A. Jack was very active in the Catholic Church and served on an Advisory Committee with the Catholic Archdiocese of L.A.
Jack, along with Lois and Joy, established multiple endowments at three major Catholic Universities. These endowments will continue to fund partial scholarships and future development. Jack was passionate about higher education. He focused much of his financial resources and time on making a college education available to all his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and hundreds of university students he never met.
Jack was a natural leader. Thousands have benefited from his example.
Jack is survived by his children, John R. Teske (Diane), Meri K. Backus (Michael), Kristine M. Dillon (Sean), Michael P. Teske (Gretchen) and Liesl B. Sullivan (Douglas). Jack was preceded in death by his daughter Margaret Teske O'Reilly (Vince); Lois Seiske Teske, his wife of 39 years and mother of his children and Joy Trusela Teske, his wife of 29 years.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Jack's favorite charities are preferred: Stone Soup, Veterans of Foreign War, Disabled Veterans, Catholic Charities, Children's Hospital.
Jack will be remembered in a Mass and Funeral at Saint Jude's Catholic Church on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at noon. Jack's remains will be interned, alongside his beloved Lois, at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City.
