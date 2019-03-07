July 25, 1930 - Feb 28, 2019 John James Bauer was born to George Johann and Rosine Boger Bauer on July 25, 1930, in Huntington Park, California and passed away on February 28, 2019. John leaves behind sons Ron, Mike, Paul, Tom, and Mark, and their respective wives, eleven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; and his love Marion Henderson's daughter Michelle, her husband, and Marion's two grandchildren. John spent his earliest years in Huntington Park, as the youngest of five, attending Miles Ave ES and Gage JHS; and graduating from Huntington HS in 1948. John married Pauline Sperline in 1947, and together they raised their five sons from homes in Taft, Bakersfield, and Torrance, California. John was a 44-year employee of Chevron USA, working at Elk Hills, Bakersfield, and El Segundo refineries. John joined Oildale Masonic Lodge #688 in 1955 and remained an active Mason for 63 years. John loved the 45 years of family boating and skiing on the Sacramento Delta. He was good friends of Bill W for more than 34 years. For the past 20 years John so loved his Marion Henderson. The two met on the tennis court and Marion was a perfect partner for him. Their life was consumed with family, friends, travel and tennis. John lost Marion to cancer just two short years ago, and lost a piece of his soul. Our prayer now is that John has joined Marion in eternal heaven. A Visitation will be held on Sunday March 10 at Rice Mortuary from 1-5pm and Services will be on Monday March 11 at 2pm in Rice's Chapel. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. WL00191650-image-1.jpg,WL00191650-image-2.jpg Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary