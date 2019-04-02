John Raymond Cahill passed away peacefully after a courageous 15-month battle with Multiple Myeloma. He was 66 years old. John was born on May 18, 1952 in Gardena, California. He was the fourth of five children born to Richard and Dorothy Cahill. John moved with his family to Redondo Beach and graduated from Bishop Montgomery in 1971. John spent many years playing keyboards in various bands traveling the country, and for many years was on the music staff at St. Lawrence Martyr. He was a prop maker for a few years before becoming a contractor and remodeled many homes in the South Bay, becoming a casual with the ILWU in 1999. After becoming a full-time longshoreman with the ILWU he retired his contracting business but continued playing keyboards in various bands. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Michele; daughters Chelsea and Emily; Emily's fianc‚ Trent; sisters Mary Ann and Colleen; brother Pat; many nieces and nephews; and hundreds of friends. He is preceded in death by his brother Mike, and brother-in-law Donnie. Celebration of Life services will be Friday, April 5th at 2pm at St. Lawrence Martyr Catholic Church in Redondo Beach, followed by a reception in the parish hall. Please dress casually. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly wishes donations go to Multiple Myeloma research and those who wish to donate can write a check to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. In the memo section please specify Dr. Vescio Cancer Research. You can bring checks to the service or mail to the Cahill home. Michele and the girls will be bringing those checks to the Dr. in a couple of weeks, and Cedars will mail everyone a receipt. Please go to Rice Mortuary's website, www.LAfuneral.com, to send the family messages, share memories, or to obtain directions to the services. Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary