John David Gutt, age 73, of El Segundo passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Born and raised in Westfield, Massachusetts, he was the son of John and Orpha Gutt (Lussier). John graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and went on to receive a Masters' in Computer Science from Purdue University with honors. Following school, John moved west and settled in El Segundo, California, with his wife Sandra Kathryn Gutt (Zymroz) to pursue a job opportunity with Computer Sciences Corporation, which eventually spun off to become Infonet Services Corp. John spent his entire 40-plus year career with the company, and held various titles including VP before retiring as a senior manager. John gave everything to anything that he touched. Recently, he dedicated his energy to the El Segundo Golf Club, as President while at the same time running the Kiwanis Golf Club. John was not only an avid golfer, he was a tennis player, bowler, and a fast-pitch softball catcher. He also had an extraordinary love of cribbage. When not playing, he enjoyed officiating soccer games, where he became a high-ranking regional referee. While his sons were growing up, John coached both soccer and baseball in the El Segundo community. He was dedicated to his Catholic faith and spent time volunteering for his church and at numerous other community events. While these activities kept him busy throughout the years, his true passion was for the love of his life, his high school sweetheart, Sandy. His dedication to providing the best life could offer to her, his sons, their wives, and granddaughters was what motivated his every day. His love, sense of humor, and ever-present smile were infectious, and will be forever missed by his wife of 52 years, Sandy, his sons Alex and Michael, daughters-in-law Jennifer and Karen, granddaughters Payson and Teal, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends.
A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Anthony's Church at 720 E Grand Ave, El Segundo, CA 90245 with Fr. Jim Anguiano officiating along with Fr. Alexei Smith and Fr. Robert Victoria. A reception will be held at St. Anthony's after the mass. The Gutt Family welcomes friends who desire to pay their condolences prior to the mass at 9:30 am. The family would like to express its sincerest thanks for the prayers and well wishes from the entire community over the past few months.
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 16, 2019