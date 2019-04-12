|
4/26/1951 - 4/3/2019 John "Aka Spode" DiLeva passed away, Wednesday, April 3, 2019. John was born on April 26, 1951 in San Pedro, CA to Bonaventura and Giovanna DiLeva. John spent his entire life in the town he loved, San Pedro, where he worked as a Carpenter. He enjoyed watching sports and was a huge fan of both the Dodgers and Lakers. He took pride in his home garden, which he shared with his grandchildren. John was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer (Rory) Radcliff, two grandchildren Sophia and Colin Radcliff and his three brothers Tony (Dee Dee) DiLeva, Jerry (Jennifer) DiLeva and Michael DiLeva, along with nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Bonaventura and Giovanna DiLeva. A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, April 16th at 11:30am, at Green Hills Chapel located at 27501 S Western Ave, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 12, 2019