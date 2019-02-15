|
10/17/1949 - 2/9/2019 John Emilio Nieto passed away peacefully on 9 February 2019 at the age of 69. He had a joy for life and lived life to the fullest, but in the process, totally wore out his body. But he had an amazing life! John was born in Long Beach, California. He graduated from Fermin Lasuen Catholic High School, San Pedro (1967), and attended community college to study art history and electronics. He was a voracious reader and had an extensive library of books on natural history, California native plants, geology, environmental education and his Nieto heritage (dating back to the Portola expedition of 1769-1770). John served in the Army National Guard artillery unit for 6 years. His favorite pastimes were hiking and foreign travel. He and his wife, Christine, hiked the Himalayas (John twice) and traveled to Patagonia, Europe, Africa and Turkey. They also whale watched in Alaska, Hawaii, and his favorite, Baja California's San Ignacio Lagoon. He organized several trips to Baja and always invited family, friends, neighbors and fellow PVIC whale watchers. John worked as a civilian for the Long Beach Navel Shipyard for many years, involved with re-commissioning the Battleship New Jersey, and at TRW in aerospace manufacturing project management. Lastly, John managed the Palos Verdes Land Conservancy 3rd Grade Nature Program for over 13 yrs. He thoroughly enjoyed nature & hiking, and tried to spark that enthusiasm in the 3rd graders & the general public when leading hikes for the PV Land Conservancy. For many years, John volunteered with the Palos Verdes Interpretive Center (PVIC) as a Los Maestros docent for Los Serenos de Point Vicente and as a member of the Gray Whale Census. He also spent many years as a Cabrillo Aquarium Sea Ranger with his son & daughter, as Chapter President of the Palos Verdes/South Bay Audubon Society at Madrona Marsh, as a Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge docent, and as a Lomita Sheriff's Station Peninsula Emergency Response Team Volunteer. John's love for his family knew no bounds. He was married 48 years to Christine and home-schooled son Andrew through middle school. He cherished his three grandchildren and passed down his love of nature. John was preceded in death by his parents, John & Thelma Nieto, his middle brother Richard Nieto, and his sister-in-law Elena Zamarripa Gonzalez. He is survived by his wife, Christine (Zamarripa), son Andrew Nieto, daughter Josette (Manuel) Ramos, 3 grandchildren (Elijah Ramos, Michael "Mikey" Nieto & Skylar Ramos), brother Michael (Sylvia) Nieto, mother-in-law Virginia Sausedo, 4 Godchildren (Jennifer Netro, Ruben Netro, Melissa Rios & Maria Nieto Romo), and many dear nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held at Green Hills, San Pedro (Visitation on Sunday, 17 February 2019, from 4:30pm – 8:30pm; Memorial on Monday, 18 February 2019 from 11:30am – 12:30pm). In John's memory, donations may be made to Palos Verdes Land Conservancy 3rd Grade Nature Program, Los Serenos de Point Vicente, Palos Verdes/South Bay Audubon Society or Cabrillo Marine Aquarium. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. WL00189740-image-1.jpg,WL00189740-image-2.jpg
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 15, 2019