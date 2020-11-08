1/1
John F. Marzullo
April 9, 1939 - Oct. 26, 2020 John Frederick Marzullo passed away peacefully after a short illness, at his home in Torrance on October 26, 2020 at the age of 81. John grew up in Westchester, CA and attended Westchester High School. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served from 1957 to 1961 as a jet aircraft mechanic. He attended Santa Monica College graduating with California Associate of Arts Degree; Administration of Justice, Dean's List; Intermediate, Advanced and Supervisory P.O.S.T. Certificates. John joined the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) in 1962 as a Police Officer, had 24 years of criminal investigative service, 16 years as a Supervisory Detective III, and retired as a Detective Sergeant Supervisor in 1994 after serving 32 years. He miraculously survived injury in 1993 after being shot in the line of duty. He was a dedicated policeman, described by fellow officers as a down to earth, good-hearted working detective. John was a loving and devoted father to his two sons and did his best to teach and guide them. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, his kind, compassionate and patient spirit. John had a generous heart and was a friend for life. John was preceded in death by his mother, Jayne (Haase) Kendall; father, Ralph Marzullo; step-father, David Kendall; brothers, Edward and David; son, Anthony; and his wife, Sharon. He is survived by his long-time partner, Linda Falzone and her son, Richard; his son, Michael Marzullo, sister, Vicki; cousin, Ann; nephew, Sean; sister-in law, Rosemary and other family members and cherished friends. An outdoor chapel funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 21 at 11:30 AM at the Inglewood Mortuary and Cemetery, 3801 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood, CA. In lieu of flowers kindly donate to your favorite charity.


Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 8, 2020.
