1956 - 2020 John Francis Gilligan, longtime Prosecutor for the Los Angeles County District Attorney and Supervising Attorney for the County's Office of Inspector General until his retirement in 2019, passed away on November 15, 2020 after a three year battle with metastatic melanoma. He was 64. John prosecuted the District Attorney's Office's first and only successful abuse-of-force case for an officer-involved shooting by a Los Angeles Police Department officer and, as an Assistant Inspector General, played a key role in the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors' efforts to implement constitutional policing reform in the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. In 2000, Gilligan and co-prosecutor Hector Guzman filed charges against LAPD officer Ronald Orosco in an officer-involved shooting case, eventually securing a plea bargain with a five-year prison sentence. It remains the nation's largest prosecutorial agency's only conviction of a police officer in an unlawful, on-duty shooting and would be the last such case prosecuted by the Los Angeles District Attorney for the next 18 years. John was born on May 24, 1956 in New Rochelle, New York, the third of five children, and raised in Larchmont, New York. His father, John Francis Gilligan, Sr., was a civil attorney who represented Hilton Hotels and several other chains; his mother, Julie, worked for various non-profit agencies and as a community-based journalist. Gilligan credited his father's legal practice for influencing his own decision to seek a career in the law. After graduating with a degree in history from the University of New Mexico, Gilligan worked for a time as a paralegal in Albany and New York City before relocating to Los Angeles, where he pursued his studies in earnest at Southwestern Law School by night while clerking in the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office by day. He joined the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office in 1987, serving as a prosecutor for the next 29 years. He eventually rose to become Assistant Head Deputy for the Justice System Integrity Division, and Assistant Head Deputy of the Charge Evaluation Division and the Compton and Long Beach Branch Offices. His other assignments included Night Court, Central Trials, the Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Division, and the Special Investigations Division. He also served as Deputy-in-Charge of the West Los Angeles Office and the Long Beach Juvenile Office. Gilligan's prosecutorial career included several high-profile murder cases, including the infamous Univeral CityWalk Mother's Day murders, in which Gilligan and co-prosecutor Phil Stirling won murder convictions against defendant Paul Carasi and his girlfriend Donna Lee for the brutal 1995 stabbings of Carasi's mother and the mother of his two-year-old child, following a Mother's Day brunch outing at Universal CityWalk. The pair were convicted of the double homicide motivated out of revenge stemming from a bitter custody and child support battle. Lee was sentenced to life without parole; Carasi remains on San Quentin's Death Row. Gilligan was also lead prosecutor in the so-called "body double" murders, in which handyman Kenneth Dean Hunt was charged with two seemingly unrelated homicides many years apart. The case was fraught with evidentiary errors and relied on a novel DNA-matching technique, yet Gilligan successfully navigated through to obtain two first-degree murder convictions. John is survived by his wife of 30 years, Carol Baker, a division chief in the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors; the couple met during a child-abuse case Gilligan was prosecuting and Carol, then a news reporter, was covering. Carol also worked as a reporter for the Daily Breeze for five years. The couple lived in Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach and San Pedro. He is also survived by their son, Ciaran; his sister, Adell Kraivanger, of Redondo Beach; and his brother, Kevin Gilligan, of Torrance. A son by a previous marriage, Brendan, predeceased him in 2004 when he took his own life after developing debilitating mental illness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of John Francis Gilligan to Concern Foundation for Cancer Research with gifts noted for the foundation's Marni Fund after the late Marni Levine, a close friend, at: https://www.concernfoundation.org/marni-fund.htm
or to Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services' Survivors After Suicide program by noting "SAS only" on checks mailed to Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, c/o Development Department, 4760 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City, CA, 90230.