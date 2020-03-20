|
|
Nov 17, 1930 - Mar 16, 2020 Born in Stadion, Greece and resided in Torrance, California. John Georgoulis of Torrance, California was born November 17, 1930, and went home to the Lord on March 16, 2020. John was raised in Stadion, Greece along with his two brothers, Costas and Anthony, by his hard-working parents, Efthemios and Ioulia Georgoulis, who valued family above all else. He served Greece with pride by serving in the Greek Air Force in the late 1940's. Seeking a better life, John moved to Chicago, Illinois in 1957 and met his wife, Tina, whom he married in 1966. He then had his two children, Evan and Liana. The family then moved to Southern California in 1978. John owned and operated the Wooden Shoe Restaurant in Redondo Beach, California from 1978 2003. John is survived by his wife, Tina, son, Evan, and daughter, Liana. All services are private due to the COVID-19 virus restrictions. A Celebration of Life to be announced.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 20, 2020