Dec. 2, 1928 - June 14, 2019 John Stolpestad was born in St. Paul, MN, to Annar and Flora Stolpestad. In 1951 he graduated from the University of Minnesota as a civil engineer. He was employed as an aerospace engineer for 38 years with North American Aviation and Rockwell International. During an overseas assignment in Europe and North Africa he met and married Hannelore "Lore" Meier. Their union lasted 62 years. John and Lore made the Palos Verdes Peninsula their lifelong home where they raised their children Heide and Brent. John was a charter member of Ascension Lutheran Church. He was active in Indian Guides, Boy Scouts, the Palos Verdes Girls Softball League, and the Rolling Hills High (Peninsula High) Athletic Booster Club. John's commitment to many of these organizations continued past his children's participation. In retirement he further served the community, most notably through the Peninsula Friends of the Library. Over the course of his life John received recognition for his many good works, yet his greatest honor came when he was bestowed the titles of husband, father, father-in-law, and grandfather. He left an indelible mark on his church, his community, and on the hearts of his wife Lore, daughter Heide Baldwin (Randy), son Brent Stolpestad (Cary), and grandchildren John and Robert Stolpestad, Laura Kovacs (Kyle), and Miles Baldwin. A celebration of John's life will be held on July 6 at 11:00 A.M. at Ascension Lutheran Church, 26231 Silver Spur Rd., Rancho Palos Verdes. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established at Ascension Lutheran Church.
Published in Daily Breeze on July 2, 2019