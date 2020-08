Sept. 29, 1944 - March 7, 2020 John Camelia passed away at age 75. A resident of Harbor City, he attended Mary Star and retired from Pacific Telephone. He is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Stephen and Jolyn; two grandchildren, one great grandchild; two brothers and three sisters. Graveside services will be held at 1pm on August 28, 2020, at Green Hills Memorial Park Inspiration Slope Mausoleum





