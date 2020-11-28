August 3, 1940 - November 14, 2020 John Douglas Marshall passed away peacefully in Harbor City, CA on November 14, 2020 at the age of 80. He was born in San Pedro on August 3, 1940 and was a resident of Rancho Palos Verdes. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Mildred Marshall. He is joined in heaven by his loving wife of 53 years Pauline Marshall who passed shortly after his death. He is survived by his two children; son, Scott (Frances) Marshall; daughter, Diane (Justin) Farrand; grandchildren Daniel, Bryan (Holly), Christopher (Pilar), and Landon; great grandchildren Matthew and Scarlet; sister, Marian (Gene) Case and many nieces and nephews. John graduated from Mary Star of the Sea High School. After graduation he enlisted and honorably served in the United States Air Force. He then began a career with the U.S. Postal Service where he worked for 34 years before retiring. He also served as a Scoutmaster for BSA Troop 210 San Pedro for several years in the 80's. Upon retirement he enjoyed road trips up the coast to Yosemite and Sequoia National Parks and was an avid Disney enthusiast and annual pass holder. John was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. Visitation will be Monday, November 30th, at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Culver City at 12:30PM. Services to follow immediately at 1:00PM. Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery 5835 W Slauson Ave Culver City, CA 90230





