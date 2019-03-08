Dec. 26, 1926 - March 4, 2019 Legendary San Pedro builder John Mavar passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, at the age of 92. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, John A. Mavar (Holly), Sande Dannehl (Dennis), Shirlee McIlvaine, Jim Trevillyan (Jan Maree), and Kelly Main; grandchildren, John M. Mavar, Rory Wilson (Kristin), Nicholas Mavar, Monica Thomas (Brandon), Rebecca Rutan (Mike), Jennifer McIlvaine, Casey McIlvaine, Madeline Cash, Jayme Mavar and Jack Mavar; great grandchildren, Oliver Thomas, Harley Rutan, Hunter Rutan, Paxton Thomas and Isabel Wilson. He also is survived by his first wife and good friend Bonnie Mavar. His daughter Debbie Trevillyan Bergner preceded him in death. John was born in San Pedro on December 26, 1926, to Croatian immigrant parents. He attended 15th Street Elementary School, Dana Junior High, and San Pedro High School for a time, before joining the Navy, where he served in World War II. He returned to San Pedro in 1946, and built his first house in 1950. During the next 52 years, he developed and constructed nearly 300 buildings in San Pedro and the surrounding communities. These buildings included the iconic Mavar Grand Hotel (now the Best Western Plus San Pedro), The Estates condominiums, and private residences, including "The Castle" on Patton Avenue. His last project in 2002 was his final home, rising above the cliffs of San Pedro, atop Royal Palms State Beach. John will be remembered by his family and friends as a strong man with a soft heart. His propensity for interesting sayings, nicknamed "Mavarisms," kept everyone laughing, while his love of entertaining and Croatian cooking kept everyone coming back for more. His legacy will live on in the memories of those who loved him, as well as in the many buildings in San Pedro that carry the mark of his master craftsmanship. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, from 5–8 p.m., at McNerney's Mortuary, 570 W. 5th Street, San Pedro. Services will be held Tuesday, March 12, at 10 a.m., at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1292 W. Santa Cruz Street, San Pedro. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at , or the Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust at cst.dav.org. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. WL00191940-image-1.jpg,WL00191940-image-2.jpg Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary