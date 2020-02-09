|
|
Oct. 27, 1961 - Feb. 3, 2020 John Francis McCormick, a life-long resident of the South Bay, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 in Torrance, CA. Raised in Manhattan Beach and a many-year resident of El Segundo, CA, John was 58 when he died. He was a father, member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in El Segundo, and Past Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus Council 4567 in Manhattan Beach. Before beginning his career as a funeral director, John was a professional musician and played bass and guitar. John is survived by his son Sean, brothers Jerry, Dennis, Kevin, and Craig; sisters Cathe, Patty, and Karen; and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Jeanne, brother Bobby, and son Matthew. The Rosary will be said at St. Anthony Catholic Church in El Segundo on Monday, February 10 at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be held February 11 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony's, followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City. A celebration of John's life will follow at the St. Anthony Church hall until 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the El Segundo Boy Scout Troop 762 Camper fund at KofC4567.org. Please visit Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions website, www.LAfuneral.com, to send the family messages, share memories, or obtain directions to the services. Check back to view the online video tribute.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 9, 2020