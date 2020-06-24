John McFadden

10/10/40 - 6/16/20 John Joseph McFadden, 79 of Harbor City, California passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020 with his loving wife of 56 years, Allison by his side. Born in Clydebank, Scotland 10/10/40, John was raised by Irish Parents Hugh and Margaret McFadden along with brother Dominic and sisters Margaret, Mary and Sophie. At age 16, alongside his best friend Thomas Gallacher, John became an apprentice plumber. A career he proudly continued his entire life. At 39 years of age, John immigrated with his family to America, realizing a lifelong dream of living in California. John was employed by Xerox for over 20 years. John never met a stranger. His kindness, wit and incomparable story telling endeared him to everyone he met. An incredibly generous and giving person, John exemplified the saying "he would give you the shirt off his back." Predeceased by his beloved Son Dominic, John was a devoted and loving husband to Allison. A thoughtful and caring Father to Dominic, Tracey and Jonathan and a proud Grandfather to Scott, Sara, Michael, and Allison. The loss of John will be felt by all of us who knew and loved him.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store