December 26, 1930 - January 16, 2019 J Michael (Mike) Milling passed away on January 16, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Born on December 26, 1930 at Providence Hospital Seattle, WA., Mike attended Seattle Prep before his family moved to Pasadena, CA in 1946. He completed his high school education at Loyola High School and spent his summers earning money working the canneries in Alaska. He graduated from Loyola University earning a BA in Education. His first role as a teacher moved him to Palm Springs, CA where he met his bride, Sue Ritter. They were married in 1956 and soon began their family which would grow to be seven with the birth of their three girls and two boys. The family eventually settled in Redondo Beach, CA. Mike continued his teaching career at Leuzinger High School in Lawndale where he excelled as a teacher, counselor, and coach. Up until his death, he was still in contact with many of his former students. After his retirement in 1980, he and Sue relocated to Indianola, WA where the family had spent many summers. In Washington he began working in real estate and appraisals. Mike was not known as a handyman, yet took great pride in his collection of three tools which included a hammer, screwdriver and his mighty plunger. He loved reading and playing bridge with his friends and always did the crossword in pen. He passed along his passion for board games and card playing to his children and grandchildren and as such Scrabble or cards were played at every family event. His competitive spirit will be missed. He is preceded in death by his parents and his cherished little sis, Maureen Cox. Mike is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sue, his children Kate and (Jiro)Yonezawa, Jack and ( Emi )Milling, Terri Hakim, Bob and (Barbara) Milling, Judy and (Robert)Marks, eleven grandchildren, one great grandchild, and numerous nephews and nieces. A family celebration of life will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Indianola Beach Improvement Club. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. WL00192020-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 10, 2019