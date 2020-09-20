J. Patrick Laughlin died on July 26, 2020, following open heart surgery. He was born in Burbank and adopted by Dr. T. Jackson Laughlin & Anne Laughlin, growing up in North Hollywood with his sister, Gale, (Jack's daughter). At 17 (only a Jr.), he enlisted in the USN Reserves, graduating from Hollywood High in 1964, where he played basketball and baseball. Pat attended the USN Academy, LA Valley College, and UCLA. He worked as a stock clerk, Xmas tree flocker, printing machine operator, playground worker, pool lifeguard, and brush abatement worker. In 1969, Pat joined the LACO Fire Dept, where he was assigned to 9 different stations over a 32 year career. In 1980, Pat married Jane Graves and they had a daughter in '82, Morgan Adrienne. His passions: desert motorcycling, basketball, softball, flag football, US military history, WW2 aircraft, UCLA sports, Raiders, Rams, and Green Bay football, driving Chevys to car shows. The soundtrack of his life was rock and roll and the blues. Pat is survived by his wife, Jane; daughter, Morgan Palm; son-in-law, Logan; and grandsons, Lars Patrick and Vance WilliamBOTH born on the Fourth of July (7/4/18 & 7/4/20), Pat's very favorite day of the year! Donations in his honor may be sent to: The National WW2 Memorial, Vietnam Vets Memorial, Wounded Warriors
Project.