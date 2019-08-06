|
November 8, 1934 - August 1, 2019 John Perruzza, a longtime resident of Hermosa Beach has died. He was a retired prosecuting attorney who served the City of Los Angeles for over 25 years. Originally John hailed from Toronto, Canada. He immigrated to Southern California with his widowed mother and sister in 1957. John, stationed in Japan, did a tour of duty in the Korean Conflict and became a United States citizen while serving in the American Air Force. Upon release from active duty he entered law school, and worked as a reserve police officer for the Hermosa Beach Police Department. He graduated from USC Law School in 1967 with a Juris Doctor Degree, and began his career as a prosecutor with the Los Angeles DA's Office. John was married to the late Nancy Blakeney. He is survived by his sister Maria Starbird (San Francisco), his longtime companion Anne Coniglio (Torrance), his longtime friend Jim Dominguez (San Pedro), and other family and friends. Funeral Services will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City in the Chapel of the Risen Christ on August 9, 2019, at 12:30 pm. He will be remembered by family and friends for his wisdom and kindness. He will be missed as we say goodnight to our dear friend. Halverson Stone & Myers Mortuary (310)328-1223
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 6, 2019