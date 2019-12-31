|
|
May 13, 1928 - Dec 20, 2019 Loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, John Albert Porter entered heaven on December 20, 2019 after a full life, lived long. John was married for 58 years to Joan Porter. John and Joan met in October 1952 at a youth group sponsored by St. John's Catholic Church in Los Angeles and were married on August 1, 1953. John was born and raised in Southern California and attended local schools and was a graduate of Inglewood High School. From 1950-1952, John served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War and saw active duty in Japan and Korea. For several years after marrying Joan, he was a U.S. Postman. John graduated from El Camino College with an Associate in Arts Degree in 1957, and from Long Beach State College with a Bachelor of Science in 1966. He then went to work for Northrop (later Northrop Grumman) where he was an aircraft test engineer. John faithfully attended St. Catherine Laboure Church in Torrance, serving there as an usher for many years. He also proudly served as a volunteer with the local Sheriff's Station, working hard to support local law enforcement and in particular enjoyed helping with the Sheriff's annual Santa Claus rounds in the local community. He had many friends in the Northrop Grumman Retirement Club and enjoyed attending their monthly luncheons and was an active participant in several of their theatrical productions, resulting in great hilarity. Survivors include children, John (Deborah) Porter, Jenny (Steve) Hurdle, Colleen Congelliere, Kathy (Jeff) Hale, and Steve (Sandy) Porter; grandchildren, Dash, Hunter, Steve, Christine, Matthew, Cara, Jacy, Erica, Michael, Jason, Keely, Josh, Ashley, Krista, Matt, Brianna; great-grandchildren: Lila, Juliet, Mia, Noelle, Joanna, Tyler, Garrett, Connor, Jordyn, Ryder. The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the dedicated caregivers and staff at Brookdale South Bay, where he spent the last year and a half of his life, well cared for and doted upon. They also appreciate the kindness and caring of their father's primary physician, Dr. Mary Beth Miller. Services will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM at American Martyrs Church, 624 15th Street, Manhattan Beach. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020, 5 9 PM at Lighthouse Memorials and Receptions White & Day Center, 901 Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach. Go to the mortuary's website www.lafuneral.com to send the family messages, share memories and to obtain directions to the services.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 31, 2019