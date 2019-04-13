|
December 9, 1939 - March 22, 2019 John Randal Weikel III, 79, passed away peacefully at home on March 22, 2019 with his wife by his side. Born in the Panama Canal Zone to Joan (n‚e Perkins) Weikel and Lieutenant Colonel John Randal Weikel II, John would spend his childhood in Bolivia, Japan and in various cities of the United States, including Detroit and Salt Lake City. He moved to Los Angeles when he was in his early 20s and worked as an electrical engineer for various aerospace companies, spending the latter part of his career with the U.S. Postal Service until his retirement in 2014. During his life, John was an avid reader, a passionate chess player and a loving family man. He will be warmly remembered for his approachable manner and his fondness for conversation. He is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 13, 2019