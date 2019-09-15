|
May 22, 1967 - Sept, 5, 2019 Beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin. He is survived by his father, Ken (Vicki) Dalton; mother, Dolores (Carl) Rodrigues; sister, Christine (Curtis) Yamada and brother Ron Dalton. Preceded in death by his brother Eric Dalton. Services will be held on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at 5 pm at Halverson, Stone & Meyers located at 1223 Cravens Ave, Torrance. Reception to follow at the Elks Lodge, 1820 Abalone Ave, Torrance, from 6-10 pm
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 15, 2019