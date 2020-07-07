March 21, 1956 - June 21, 2020 John was born March 21, 1956, to Air Force Engineer John Ruben, Sr. and Nova Elieen Ortiz, in Mountain Home, Idaho. As an Air Force brat, John and his family lived in many places before settling in San Pedro, CA in 1969. He attended Dana and Dodson Middle School and graduated from San Pedro High School in 1974. His love for gardening inspired his first career as a landscape designer and gardener. In 1982 he jumped at the opportunity to become a Longshoreman. He worked as a Longshoreman for 33 years, until he retired as a Crane Operator for Hanjin in 2015. John was a Harley Davidson enthusiast and spent many years on the road riding his beloved "motor scooter." In 1993, while out on a ride to a friend's BBQ, he met the love of his life and future wife, Nancy. In July 1996 they were married and he became the father to her three young daughters. John spent his life fishing the Pacific ocean, from Alaska to Mexico. Summers were spent taking his family camping in Bridgeport, or fishing in Cabo or Alaska. Upon his retirement he enjoyed road trips in his RV and volunteering for Meals on Wheels. His favorite place to be was on the water, fishing pole in hand, and his family by his side. He had an intense love for animals. Especially his dogs and macaws. John was known for his green thumb and his skills building and fixing anything he could get his hands on, and always willing to help anyone in need. John was preceded in death by his parents, John Ruben Sr. and Nova EIleen Ortiz, as well as his brother Rey. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy and daughters, Danielle (Matthew) Tom Sun, Michelle (Dominic) Furio, and Nicole (Daniel) Pizzo; his pride and joys, Gia, Rosalia, John, O'delia, Gabriella and Violet; sisters, Carol Ortiz-Ellzey and Lenor Ortiz; mother-in-law, Ranka Domicoli; in-laws, Joe and Rosalba Domicoli and Johnny and Donna Yelusich; nieces and nephews, Chris Ortiz, Laurie Lea, Nova Ortiz, Erin Mason, Claudia Joey and Kristina Domicoli as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. To say the loss of this man is tremendous to many is an understatement. But we will keep his legacy going and continue to "Do the right thing." Due to recent events, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to San Pedro Meals on Wheels or The Michael J. Fox Foundation
. You may also Venmo @Danielle-TomSun and donations will be made on your behalf.