|
|
December 3, 1931 - June 25, 2019 John Robert Runge (Bob), 87, passed away on June 25, 2019 in Torrance, CA. Born on December 3, 1931 in Los Angeles to John and Alberta (Ankenbrock) Runge. John graduated from Leuzinger High School and joined the army to serve his country during the Korean Conflict, stationed in Japan. He earned a business degree and worked for Farmers Insurance Co. He was married to Carol Harrison and father to David, Scott, Cathy, and Lisa. He was an avid bowler and loved tending to the yard and his mother's roses. He is survived by his children and 5 grandchildren, Christopher, Camille, Curtis, Claire, and Konrad. Burial service will be held on July 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5835 West Slauson Ave., Culver City, California 90230.
Published in Daily Breeze on July 7, 2019