9/3/1923 - 1/19/2020 John Russell Fahey died January 19, 2020. He was born September 3, 1923 in Osage, Iowa to Mary M. Bloes and Wm. B. Fahey. In 1941, he joined the Navy where he was a radioman for the war's duration. He settled in So. California in 1946. In 1955 he married Joanne Fullmer and is survived by her, his son, Russell Fahey {Ailene}, daughter, Kathleen Rowland, six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Viewing will be on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 4:00-8:00PM and Funeral Service on Friday, Jan. 31 at 9:00AM at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 S. Western Ave, Rancho Palos Verdes, California.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 28, 2020