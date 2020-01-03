|
John (Jack) Stalder June 16, 1922 - December 23, 2019 Jack Stalder June 16, 1922 December 23, 2019 Jack grew up in Hermosa Beach, CA with his mother and 2 brothers. His father passed away while Jack was still young. He spent most of his time on the beach and in the ocean. He was an avid volleyball player, surfer, skin diver, fisherman, hunter, gardener and golfer. After high school he enlisted in the Army and was sent to Germany near the end of WWII. Although his marksmanship was excellent, he was more valuable as a cryptographer. After the war he attended both UCLA and USC where he obtained master's degrees in mechanical and electrical engineering. He worked as an aerospace engineer for North American Aviation for 30 years. Jack met his wonderful wife Patricia (Pat) just after he began his career at North American. They were married for close to 50 years and raised two children, Curt and Liz. The family belonged to the Jack Kramer Tennis Club where they all spent many hours on the tennis courts. After retiring from the aerospace industry Jack and Pat moved from Palos Verdes, CA to Poway, CA where they began their new life of golf, tennis, travel, friends and grandchildren. Pat passed away in 2003. Jack is survived by his son Curt, daughter Liz and grandchildren Lauren, Cammie, Samantha and Reese.
