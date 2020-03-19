|
12/07/2017 - 03/07/2020 It is with the heaviest of broken hearts that we mourn the loss of our beautiful boy, John Warren, who was suddenly welcomed into the arms of our Lord on March 7, 2020. He was our love, our light and our joy. John Warren left a remarkable impact on this world in his two short years. He had a kind spirit and loving heart that will live on in each of us who knew him. His parents, Patrick and Sarah Mahlke, along with his grandparents, John and Roni Iacono and Peter and Lonnie Mahlke, have arranged a viewing and rosary to bless John's life that will be held in the chapel at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on March 22, 2020 from 5:30-8:30PM. A celebration of life mass will be held at Mary Star of the Sea Church in San Pedro, CA on March 23, 2020 at 10:30am.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 19, 2020