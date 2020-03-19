|
|
12/07/2017 - 03/07/2020 It is with the heaviest of broken hearts that we mourn the loss of our beautiful boy, John Warren, who was suddenly welcomed into the arms of our Lord on March 7, 2020. He was our love, our light and our joy. John Warren left a remarkable impact on this world in his two short years. He had a kind spirit and loving heart that will live on in each of us who knew him. His parents, Patrick and Sarah Mahlke, along with his grandparents, John and Roni Iacono and Peter and Lonnie Mahlke, have arranged a viewing and rosary to bless John's life that will be held in the chapel at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on March 22, 2020 from 4:00PM-8:30PM. A rotation of 50 people at a time within the chapel will occur during visitation. A private funeral will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020. Under the current circumstances and restrictions that we are all facing, a celebration of life to honor John Warren will be held at a later date so that we may include our family, friends, and most importantly our community, whose support and generosity has guided us through the most challenging time in our lives.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 19, 2020