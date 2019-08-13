Home

John Yukio Tsuji

John Yukio Tsuji Obituary
March 16, 1929 - July 28, 2019 Johnnie Yukio Tsuji passed away in his home on July 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Nancy, his children Pat (Steven) Nakada, Susan (Roger) Thompson, Alan, Carl (Susan), his grandchildren Brandon (Kathy) Nakada, Stephanie Nakada, Alyse (Andrew) Kuntjoro, Marissa Thompson and Shelby Tsuji. Johnnie was born in Martinez, California and was a veteran of the Korean War. He met his beloved wife Nancy while stationed in Japan. Upon returning from Japan, Johnnie and Nancy settled in Southern California. They raised their family and resided in Gardena California for over 60 years. Throughout Johnnies long life, he enjoyed bowling, golf and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 13, 2019
