|
|
Johnnie R. McTee
2-06-1923 to 2-11-2019
Johnnie McTee, age 96 of Torrance, CA passed away peacefully after a brief illness at his home. He was born to John A. & Maud (Sinclair) McTee 02-06-1923 in Mountain View, Oklahoma Johnnie moved from Oklahoma to California in 1941 and has been a resident of Torrance for 78 years. He and his brother owned Ike's Mobil Service Station in Downtown Torrance until its close. He married Dorothy Monaghan Wiener August 23, 1953 and from this union they had 1 daughter, Maureen McTee Atkins. They were married for 44 + years until Dorothy's death in 1998. He is predeceased by his wife Dorothy and his 4 siblings. He is survived by his children, Maureen Atkins (Larry), Ron Wiener (Cheryl), Judi Bartoccini (Richard), his Grandchildren, Chris Blanch, Mindy Wiener, and Jeff Wiener (Ingrid). And his Great Grandchildren, Jayden Wiener, Chrissy Barlahan (Andrei), Amelia Nespeca & Jasper Nespeca and his Great-Great Grandchild Dawson Barlahan along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Johnnie was a charter member of the Torrance Elks Lodge and was for years an active member of the Torrance Rod and Gun Club. He had a passion for deep sea fishing and for years would fly down to the East Cape of Baja for fishing trips. He and Dorothy loved to travel and every year they took a fabulous trip up until her death. He continued to travel until his age & health denied him of his passion. He also loved his roses and orchids and there were always fresh cut flowers in his home. He was surrounded by his always helpful caregivers up until his death and "the girls" as he called them, were like family to him and Maureen. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Coastal Funeral Center (formerly Gamby's) 25001 Narbonne Ave, Lomita, CA 90717. 310-326-6343 Viewing 9:00am to 10:00am Chapel Service 10:00am to 11:00am Graveside Services at All Souls Cemetery in Long Beach, CA following the Chapel Service.
The family wishes you follow your heart and either send flowers or donate to a in Johnnie McTee's name. Please sign the guestbook at www.dailybreeze.com/obits
310-326-6343
Published in Daily Breeze from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2019