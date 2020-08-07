1/1
Jorgen Moholt
Dec. 8, 1922 - July 23, 2020 Jorgen Moholt, 97, long time Hermosa Beach resident, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020. Born and raised in Tonsberg, Norway, he enlisted in the Merchant Marine and eventually found himself in New York. A few years later, he found his home in California for the next 65 years, where he and his wife Dorothea (passed 1981) lived. He made his career as a Produce Manager for Safeway, until he retired in 1980. He is survived by his son, Jorgen; daughter, Carol; and his grandchildren, Brittany and Jeremy, who he loved so very much. He was "One of a kind" and will be missed all the days of our lives. "Goodnight and we love you". XOXO Services to be held at a later date due to Covid regulations at: The Norwegian Seamen's Church 1035 S. Beacon St., San Pedro, CA. 90721 310-832-6800 * We will notify people when there is an exact date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 7, 2020.
