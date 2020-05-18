12/22/1917 - 05/05/2020 Our father, Jose (Joe) Guadalupe Garcia, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020 at the age of 102. He was born in Douglas, AZ on December 22, 1917. After graduating high school in 1937, he moved to San Pedro in search of work to help support his family during the latter Great Depression years. When World War II broke out, he was working as a shipfitter at Todd Shipyard. In 1943, despite having a war-effort deferment, he enlisted in the Army and served in its Air Force. After the war, he returned to San Pedro where he met his future wife, Anita Apodaca. They were married in May 1947 in Miami, AZ. Dad worked for the City of Los Angeles for over 33 years, primarily with the Department of Water & Power. He never missed a day of work. In 1980 he retired as Superintendent of Construction for the DWP's Power, Design and Construction Division, the first Mexican-American to hold that position. He was a member of Holy Trinity parish, the Knights of Columbus, the Lions and Elks clubs. He is survived by his wife of nearly 73 years, Anita; children Carlos, Hector, Elisa (Chris) Koerber, and Anamaria (Lynn) Dickey; grandchildren Larissa Koerber, Kevin Koerber (Chelsea Hale), and Paloma Dickey; great grandchildren Anthony, Lilliana, Abel and Kasen; sisters Margarita Pacheco, Julia (Austin) Schroeder and brother Paul Garcia; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his father, Francisco Garcia in 1938 and mother, Julia Flores Garcia, in 2005; sisters Consuelo Grajeda, and Antonia Hernandez; brothers Carmen, who died in the 1918 flu pandemic, Joaquin and Francisco Garcia. Our father loved much and was beloved by many. He was our rock who selflessly devoted his life to his family of origin, his wife and children, his extended Garcia and Apodaca families, and many others who looked upon him as an exemplary father figure. A private chapel and burial service will be at Green Hills Memorial Park on May 21. The chapel service will be live streamed over the internet for friends and family. Green Hills will provide the internet link on its website a few days before the chapel service. Those who were touched by Jose's life are invited to watch the live stream of Jose's service on 05/21/2020 @1pm. The link to virtually attend his tribute is https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/
Published in Daily Breeze on May 18, 2020.