Nov. 5, 1932 - August 7, 2019 Joseph "Joe" Cracchiolo passed away peacefully on August 7, 2019, at the age of 86. At the time of his passing, he was lovingly surrounding by his wife of 62 years, Janie, his three children, and other family members. Joe was a true San Pedran. He was born and raised in San Pedro, graduated from San Pedro High School, and lived in San Pedro his entire life. After high school he served two years in the Navy during the Korean conflict on the USS Oriskany and the Bon Homme Richard. When he returned home, he married the girl of his dreams, started his family, and became a general contractor. He built many custom homes and apartment buildings in and around San Pedro. After retiring from building, he fished on his boat, the Linda C, enjoyed time with his grandsons, and spent many of his mornings having coffee with his buddies at Bagels Galore. Joe is survived by his wife, Janie Cracchiolo, who was always his sweetheart, his sister Nina Martorella, his aunt Rose Nunes, his children David Cracchiolo, Susan Newton, and Linda Schwartz, his son-in-law Doug Schwartz, and his grandchildren, Alex and Jason Schwartz. The family is collecting memories of Joe to add to a book. If you have a memory you'd like to share, please send to email account MemoriesofJoeC@gmail.com. The funeral service will be held at 10am on August 15, at McNerney's Mortuary (570 W 5th St) to be followed by the gravesite interment at Green Hills Memorial Park on Western Ave. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 11, 2019