Joseph Kauhumanu Contrades
12/08/1923 - 08/08/2020 Joseph Kauhumanu Contrades Sr., 96, of San Pedro, died August 8, 2020, at his daughter's home in Vancouver WA, surrounded by loved ones. Joe was born December 8, 1923, on the island of Kauai in Hawaii, to Philip and Gertrude Contrades. He was in the Navy in northern California before relocating to San Pedro, California. There he met his beautiful wife of over 50 years, Inez Contrades. Joe was loved and admired by all that knew him. He was a pillar of the community and a resident of San Pedro for over 60 years. He spent many years volunteering as a baseball coach at Bloch Field. He was a truck driver and owned his own trucking company, JC Trucking. After retiring, he kept busy by working at local automotive businesses in town. During his free time, he could be found working in his garden at his home on Channel Street or in church at Saint Peters. He was an active member of Saint Peter's Catholic Church in San Pedro for decades and worked as a Eucharistic Minister, an usher, as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He is survived by his 3 sons, Joseph K. Contrades Jr., Robert Contrades, George Contrades; 5 daughters, Charlotte Delman, Delight Hernandez, Pamela Rodela, Flora Avitia, Phyllis Contrades; 27 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren with 2 more on the way. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Inez Contrades; his son, David Garcia; and his daughter, Yvonne Gamez. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.


Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McNerney's Mortuary - San Pedro
570 W 5th St.
San Pedro, CA 90731
310-832-8351
