It is with great sadness that the family of Joseph Sikes Jr. announces his passing on February 20, 2019 at the age of 87. Joseph was born May 18, 1931 in Bradley, Illinois to Joseph Sikes Sr. and Blanche Sikes. He is survived by Mimi, his sweetheart of 63 years, and two younger brothers William and Gerald Sikes. He has three sons; Jeff, Scott and Bruce, as well as three grandsons, Zachary, Jeffry and Robert Joseph. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, and camping with his family in the beauty of California, Arizona, Oregon and Nevada, as well as trips to Canada and the Midwest for genealogical research. After completing high school, he joined the US Navy in 1951 where he became an aviation mechanic, a position he excelled at during his time in the Navy stationed at Guantanamo Bay Cuba. After discharge from the Navy in 1955, he attended Lewis College in Lockport, Illinois, where he obtained his Aviation and Power plant license. He met Mimi Drummond, the love of his life, in 1954. They married in 1956. The couple then moved to St. Louis where Joseph worked at McDonnell Aircraft Company. He joined American Airlines in 1959, first at O'Hare Airport Chicago, and then Los Angeles International. He retired in 1995 after 36 years at American Airlines and enjoyed spending time with family and friends in both the South Bay and Arizona. His services will be held at Rice Mortuary in Torrance California at 11:00 am on February 26, 2019. Private burial will be at Maternity BVM Cemetery in Bourbonnais, Illinois next to his beloved wife Mimi.