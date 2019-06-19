|
|
10/16/1936 - 06/11/2019 Chuha, Joseph M., Jr.- 82, Johnstown, PA, passed away on June 11, 2019, at his home. Born October 16, 1936 in Johnstown, PA. Son of the late Joseph M. and Caroline (Bertolini) Chuha. Preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Rosemarie Fongheiser and Elinor Chuha and niece, Carol Fongheiser. He is survived by his nephew, James Fongheiser; his niece, Paulette Fongheiser; his great-nephew, Christopher Jimerson; as well as numerous other members of his extended family. He worked and spent the majority of his life in Torrance California, before retiring in Johnstown.. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. At his request there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements in care of Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., "Exclusive Provider of Veterans & Family Memorial Care." Condolences may be made at HindmanFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily Breeze on June 19, 2019