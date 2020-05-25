03/20/1939 - 05/12/2020 Joe passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 81, after a long, hard fight with Alzheimer's Disease. Born in San Pedro to his parents, Mathew and Helen (Ruljancich) Stanovich. He leaves behind his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Karolyn Beth(Metzger)Stanovich, along with four sons & their spouses, Mathew (Colleen), Robert (Shelley), David (Patricia) and Mark (Cheryl); 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was one of six children and is survived by four sisters and one brother, Marija, Tomazina, Lucreta, Antonette, and Frank. He also leaves behind five sisters-in-law, four brothers-in-law and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Joseph attended Cabrillo Avenue Elementary, Dana Jr. High, and San Pedro High School, where he graduated in 1957. He was a proud member of the 1955 San Pedro High School championship football team. He worked as a commercial fisherman during his early years, then Catalina Fish Market, Todd Shipyard and lastly, Wilmington Transportation Tugboat Company, retiring in 1999 after 25 years working as an engineer. Lovingly known as Big Joe, he coached numerous baseball and football teams at Eastview Little League, Lomita Senior League, and San Pedro Jr. All American Football League, where he made lifelong friends and helped shape the lives of many young men in San Pedro. Joe loved to travel in his RV, or jump on any cruise to anywhere with Karolyn and their friends. He enjoyed fishing off the coast of Catalina with his cousin, Pete Joncich. He also belonged to San Pedro Elks Lodge #966, DB Club, and Holy Trinity Catholic Church. One of his greatest joys in life was to watch hiis grandchildren and great grandchildren play in their numerous sporting events. His wisdom and advice will be greatly missed by his entire family and his friends. He was always willing to lend a hand to all, and would say, "We can try it your way or do it the right way, my way". A warm thank you to his lifelong friend, Mike Zabatta, and many others who had a special place in Joe's heart. Also, a very special thank you to his caregivers, Sabina, Alvin, and Michelle, who took exceptional care of Joe. Karolyn and the family will be forever grateful to them. We would also like to thank his nurse, Cindy, and doctor, Dr.Yee, from Providence Trinity Hospice Care, for their kindness and compassion towards Joe and the rest of the family. They were a true blessing. The family will be holding a private burial ceremony at this time and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you send donations to Alzheimer's Research: FacingAlz.org or Providence Trinity Hospice Care 5315 Torrance Blvd., Suite 1B, Torrance, CA 90503
Published in Daily Breeze on May 25, 2020.