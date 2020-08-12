Dr. Joseph Philip Linscomb, longtime San Pedro resident, exemplary leader in public education, and family man, passed away peacefully on August 2. He was 88. Phil was born on October 10, 1931 in Alexandria, Louisiana to Gaston and Corine Linscomb who instilled in him the ethics, respect for people, and high standards that he displayed his entire life. He graduated from UCLA in 1954 with a Bachelor's degree and a teaching credential. He would later earn a Master's degree from CSU Los Angeles and a Doctorate in Education Administration from BYU. Between 1955 and 1964 Phil served in the United States Army and Army National Guard attaining the rank of Captain. After leaving the Army, while working as a 6th grade teacher, he met fellow educator Miyoko Janet Yoshida who would become the love of his life. They were married in Chicago in 1966. During Dr. Linscomb's 37-year career in public education, he held many administrator positions within LAUSD and ultimately retired in 1992 serving as Superintendent of Pasadena Unified School District. Most importantly, Phil was a loving father, uncle and cousin to many, and his favorite role was as a doting grandfather to his four grandchildren. He is survived by Miyoko Janet Linscomb, his loving wife of 54 years; three sons, David (Mary), Chris (Heidi), and Mark; grandchildren Jackson, Klara, Sarah and Katie; and his many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends. For more details of a life well-lived and to share your own thoughts and memories, please visit the tribute page for Phil at bit.ly/jpltribute.

Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 12, 2020.