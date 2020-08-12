1/2
Joseph Philip Linscomb
1931 - 2020
10/10/1931 - 08/02/2020 Dr. Joseph Philip Linscomb, longtime San Pedro resident, exemplary leader in public education, and family man, passed away peacefully on August 2. He was 88. Phil was born on October 10, 1931 in Alexandria, Louisiana to Gaston and Corine Linscomb who instilled in him the ethics, respect for people, and high standards that he displayed his entire life. He graduated from UCLA in 1954 with a Bachelor's degree and a teaching credential. He would later earn a Master's degree from CSU Los Angeles and a Doctorate in Education Administration from BYU. Between 1955 and 1964 Phil served in the United States Army and Army National Guard attaining the rank of Captain. After leaving the Army, while working as a 6th grade teacher, he met fellow educator Miyoko Janet Yoshida who would become the love of his life. They were married in Chicago in 1966. During Dr. Linscomb's 37-year career in public education, he held many administrator positions within LAUSD and ultimately retired in 1992 serving as Superintendent of Pasadena Unified School District. Most importantly, Phil was a loving father, uncle and cousin to many, and his favorite role was as a doting grandfather to his four grandchildren. He is survived by Miyoko Janet Linscomb, his loving wife of 54 years; three sons, David (Mary), Chris (Heidi), and Mark; grandchildren Jackson, Klara, Sarah and Katie; and his many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends. For more details of a life well-lived and to share your own thoughts and memories, please visit the tribute page for Phil at bit.ly/jpltribute.


Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
(310) 831-0311
August 12, 2020
Phil Linscomb and I were friends and colleagues. Good Friends. We were both teachers and eventually administrators in LAUSD.There was nothing he would not do to help a friend. He offered advice and helped me to achieve promotions. When he was able, he also offered me jobs. We helped mentor other aspiring administrators. Although I retired 2 years before he did, We always stayed in touch. He was a friend to wish for, and will be missed.

Jack Silas
JACK SILAS
Friend
August 12, 2020
He was a man unlike many administrators in LAUSD. A mentor and an example of what an educator can be and do for young people. Rest in Peace: an explanatory professional, husband and father..you will be
remember with fondess and respect.
Kathryn Bogie
Teacher
