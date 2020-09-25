1/1
Joseph Radisich
Sept. 29, 1935 - March 25, 2020 With great sadness, we announce the passing of Joseph D. Radisich on March 25, 2020 due to complications with an unexpected bout of Covid-19. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, coach and friend, Joe will be greatly missed by all who knew him. We will celebrate his life with a funeral mass held at Mary Star of the Sea on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joe Radisich can be made to: Mary Star High School, 2500 N. Taper Avenue, San Pedro, CA 90731. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.


Published in Daily Breeze on Sep. 25, 2020.
