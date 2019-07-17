Joseph Sebastian Benfatti passed away on Monday June 17, 2019 at Harbor UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, CA. He was in the presence of his loving family. Joseph was the youngest of four and the only boy. In 1999 Joseph answered an ad in the paper for tax relief sales for American Tax Relief at 8383 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills. Interestingly enough 16 years later he was invited to a business presentation for World Financial Group at the very same address. Joseph's goal in life was to make sure Tax Relief Systems, the business he started with his sister Phyllis and brother-in-law Richard was a success. In 2015 he partnered with his wife Robin to build a successful financial planning business for the two of them, working with the Comfort Zone team at World Financial Group. Joseph was always upbeat, positive and worked 24/7 for both businesses. Joseph touched so many lives with his outgoing personality and genuine care for his Tax clients and Comfort Zone team members. Joseph is survived by his wife, Robin Rae Jeremiah; his son, Joseph Anthony Sebastian Benfatti; his granddaughter, Emma Elisabeth Benfatti; his brother-in-law, Richard Joseph Lococo; his three sisters, Phyllis Marie Lococo, Francis Lorraine Dumont, Joanne Mary Benfatti and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Rest in peace Joseph. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 starting at 2:30 pm. Halverson, Stone & Myers Mortuary, 1223 Cravens Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501. Published in Daily Breeze on July 17, 2019