Joseph William Griffin
1973 - 2020
Joseph was born on March 26, 1973 in Redondo Beach, California and passed away on September 29, 2020. Joseph attended Madison Elementary School, took karate lessons, played baseball in the North Redondo Little League, and was a member of the ROTC at Mira Costa High School.

The youngest of four, and the only boy, Joseph was everyone's baby. Growing up, he wanted to be Evel Knievel, The Karate Kid and a Rhinestone Cowboy, all at once. He loved his drum set, tattoos, firearms, 4-wheel driving, Metallica, Rush, country music, his garage bands, and classic car restoration.

Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ramona Griffin, and his sister, Jennie Griffin, Joseph is survived by his sisters, Julie Griffin, Joy Griffin (Timothy) Faas; his stepson, Robert Matthew Jones-Trejo; daughter, Katie Griffin; son, Joseph Griffin, all of California, son, Deagan Griffin of Minnesota; and many other family members and friends.

Joseph's family would like to give special thanks to Kimberly Jones-Griffin, Leetha Rentz-Griffin, longtime family friends John Wylie, Vicky Ranese-Kelley, Paula Olsen-Gallion, and the Toledo Family for their love and support.

A private service will be held at a later date.




Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 9, 2020.
